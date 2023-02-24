Riva Arora says she ‘isn’t 12 years old’ amid controversy: ‘My age will be revealed soon’

After films like Uri and Mom, Riva Arora once again impressed the audience with her performance in Chhatriwali. The ZEE5 film tries to break the taboo against contraceptives and has Rakul Preet Singh playing the lead. For the young actor, this was an important film to not only learn but also impart the right message to youngsters.

The actor has been dealing with some trenchant criticism of late. Many on Twitter reacted to a music video where she was seen romancing a Karan Kundrra while it was claimed that she was only 12. While her mother dismissed claims, Riva has not addressed the issue till now. “Well, I never focus on such criticism,” Riva told indianexpress.com. I always believe that if there’s negativity, there’s also a positive side. I choose to look at the brighter side. The love that I get today has overpowered everything,” she said. So what is her actual age? “That will be revealed soon. But all I can say is that I am not 12,” Riva laughed.

The actor also added that she and her family have a laugh over the age issue. “They teased me that tu baarah saal ki hai kya? It’s a little funny to see and read these things. And yes, when things do become too heavy, they cheer me up and make me realise that it’s bogus reports, so I shouldn’t worry about it.”

Riva says she is in a good place in her career and enjoying the love coming her way after Chhatriwali. “Everyone is showering us with so much love. It was a very important film for me and it has played a big part in my life. Not just professionally but also personally. I got to learn so much as an actor, being associated with this amazing cast. Also, given it’s a film based on a sensitive subject, I hope a lot of youngsters also get to know the importance of sex education.”

When asked if her parents were comfortable with her being associated with Chhatriwali, a film that talks about safe sex. Riva shared that during the narration, her mother was sitting beside her. And as they finished reading the script they decided that she must do the film. “It was a mutual decision,” the young actor said. She also went on to add that given that teenagers have such free access to the internet today, it’s important that sex education comes to them from a responsible source.

“Today, the world is moving at a fast pace and also turning progressive. I don’t think it’s any more taboo to talk about these things with your parents. I am very close to my mother and discuss everything under the sun with her. We are like best friends and talk about everything. She also has given me a diktat that I need to talk about boyfriend issues with her,” she laughed.

Talking about work, Riva Arora said that even with so much popularity, she manages to keep herself balanced and rooted. She added that she always gives more effort to her next project and wishes to do better and better. The actor said that she started 2023 on a positive note and is now looking forward to do bigger projects soon. “I am getting some good roles and with so much love and support, I am positive about my career. I want to be the best actress in the world and am looking forward to doing some interesting roles in movies, as well as OTT.”

Discuss social media popularity with her, and the young actor quickly added that she wishes to be known as an ‘actor’. “I want to lead roles now and build a career in acting. As for content creation and influencing, I think it has become a part of my life. It’s an organic chapter but acting is what I want to do.”

Stating that she leads quite a normal life as a teenager and doesn’t miss anything a child does while growing up. Riva Arora added that even on sets now, people treat her as an actor and not a child. “I have started doing all kinds of roles and everything has changed completely. I want to be seen as an actor, who is versatile and not boxed as a child or young actor,” she concluded.