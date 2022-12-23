scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Riva Arora returns to Instagram weeks after her mother’s apology over video featuring the child actor with ‘alcohol setup’

Riva Arora is the young girl who played the role of Mohit Raina's daughter in the 2019 hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike. She recently courted controversy for her Instagram reel with Karan Kundrra.

riva aroraRiva Arora was seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. (Photo: Riva Arora/Instagram)

Child actor Riva Arora, who was recently pulled up for romancing a much older actor Karan Kundrra in an Instagram video, has returned on Instagram after a brief hiatus. For the unversed, Riva is the young girl who played the role of Mohit Raina’s daughter in the 2019 hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The actor has been caught in controversy after she featured in videos with actor Karan Kundrra and Mika Singh. While many claimed that the she was 12 years old, her mother said Riva studies in Class 10th and has been working in the industry for over 13 years. Riva tried to take the controversy on her chin, posting, “Jealousy is the best compliment you can receive!” Her mother, however, later apologised for the Riva featuring in the video. In the video, Karan played the role of Riva’s boyfriend, and it also showed that the actor was in love with someone else. One of the shots of the video was taken with a bar set up in the background, which irked many on social media.

However, now Riva’s Instagram account is back, and she is delighted to have it back.

Also read |Karan Kundrra is ‘fearing for life’ as Tejasswi Prakash ‘bullies’ him. See hilarious post

On Friday, Riva got her Instagram account back. She currently has a fan following of 9.4 million on the photo-sharing app. The number is more than the number of followers of Tejasswi Prakash (6.5 million) and Karan Kundrra (4.6 million) on Instagram. In fact, Riva is quite close to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s followers, which currently stand at 9.8 million.

The first photo that Riva posted after having her account revived was of herself from probably a cafe. She captioned it, “Letting my smile be my autograph” #riva #rivaarora #rivarora #smile #love #life #happiness.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riva Arora (@rivarora_)

A few weeks back, Riva’s mother Nisha Arora had extended her apology for promoting alcohol in a child artist’s video. She wrote, “I Nisha Arora tender my apology for the video I made for my daughter Riva Arora’s account where I used alcohol setup and which created so much problem and bad image in the society. I heartily believe being a actor and role model for the society we should portray good image in the society, I wanted to request all the child actors and their parents to avoid such kind of videos. I will take care in future and I have given a apology letter to the NCPCR and given them all the clarifications related to the issue.”

Riva has also featured in several Bollywood movies like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Bharat, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also made an appearance in the web series, Bandish Bandits.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 05:12:49 pm
Next Story

Watch: Virat Kohli gesture Zakir Hasan to take off his jersey to waste more time

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close