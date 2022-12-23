Riva Arora returns to Instagram weeks after her mother’s apology over video featuring the child actor with ‘alcohol setup’

Child actor Riva Arora, who was recently pulled up for romancing a much older actor Karan Kundrra in an Instagram video, has returned on Instagram after a brief hiatus. For the unversed, Riva is the young girl who played the role of Mohit Raina’s daughter in the 2019 hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The actor has been caught in controversy after she featured in videos with actor Karan Kundrra and Mika Singh. While many claimed that the she was 12 years old, her mother said Riva studies in Class 10th and has been working in the industry for over 13 years. Riva tried to take the controversy on her chin, posting, “Jealousy is the best compliment you can receive!” Her mother, however, later apologised for the Riva featuring in the video. In the video, Karan played the role of Riva’s boyfriend, and it also showed that the actor was in love with someone else. One of the shots of the video was taken with a bar set up in the background, which irked many on social media.

However, now Riva’s Instagram account is back, and she is delighted to have it back.

On Friday, Riva got her Instagram account back. She currently has a fan following of 9.4 million on the photo-sharing app. The number is more than the number of followers of Tejasswi Prakash (6.5 million) and Karan Kundrra (4.6 million) on Instagram. In fact, Riva is quite close to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s followers, which currently stand at 9.8 million.

The first photo that Riva posted after having her account revived was of herself from probably a cafe. She captioned it, “Letting my smile be my autograph” #riva #rivaarora #rivarora #smile #love #life #happiness.”

A few weeks back, Riva’s mother Nisha Arora had extended her apology for promoting alcohol in a child artist’s video. She wrote, “I Nisha Arora tender my apology for the video I made for my daughter Riva Arora’s account where I used alcohol setup and which created so much problem and bad image in the society. I heartily believe being a actor and role model for the society we should portray good image in the society, I wanted to request all the child actors and their parents to avoid such kind of videos. I will take care in future and I have given a apology letter to the NCPCR and given them all the clarifications related to the issue.”

Riva has also featured in several Bollywood movies like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Bharat, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also made an appearance in the web series, Bandish Bandits.