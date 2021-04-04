Ritwik Bhowmik tests positive for coronavirus, under home quarantine

Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik has tested positive for coronavirus, he shared the news on Sunday morning. The actor took to his Instagram account to announce that he has isolated himself and is currently under home quarantine. “I have tested Covid positive this morning. I have isolated myself. And am under home quarantine. Hoping to be up and about soon,” the actor wrote.

Ritwik rose to fame with the Amazon Prime Video’s musical series in which he starred along with Shreya Chaudhary, Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha among others. The series started streaming on the OTT platform in August last year.

Ritwik Bhowmik, who plays the classical musician Radhe in the show, received overwhelming response for his character in the series. Later, the actor was seen in a single titled “Qatra,” which saw him sharing the screen space with Karishma Tanna. He also featured in Papon’s song “Khidki” in which he shared the screen space with Ashnoor Kaur.

Earlier this year, Ritwik and his Bandish Bandits co-actor Shreya Chaudhary were rumoured to be working on a project together when the two dropped some pictures of themselves on Valentine’s Day. However, his fans have to wait for an announcement of his next project. Meanwhile, rumours suggest there will be soon a second season to Bandish Bandits, which was directed by Anand Tiwari.