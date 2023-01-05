Rituparna Sengupta recalls meeting Priyanka Chopra’s ‘mishti’ daughter Malti Marie, describes actor’s ‘beautiful’ LA bungalow

Actor Rituparna Sengupta recalled her visit to Priyanka Chopra’s home in Los Angeles. She also met the actor’s daughter, Malti Marie, who was born via surrogacy last year, and called her ‘cute’ and ‘mishti’ (sweet). She refrained from opening up further about the baby, and said it was a rather ‘personal’ visit. While Priyanka and Nick Jonas often share photos with their baby on social media, they still hide her face with stickers to maintain her privacy.

Talking about visiting Priyanka’s home, Rituparna called it a ‘very nice experience’. She told Hindustan Times, “Nick and Priyanka are very warm. It was Madhu aunty who invited me. I was travelling to LA so I just dropped in. It was so good to meet the entire family. I met the Jonas brothers. I couldn’t stay longer. Aunty insisted on me having a meal but I had to go. Their bungalow is so beautiful.” Praising Priyanka for her success in Hollywood, she added, “She is an inspiration and she has done so much. Globally, she has earned her name. To shift to a place like Hollywood and battle to establish herself is not a joke.”

Speaking about Malti Marie, she said, “I met Malti for some time. She is very cute. I don’t want to share much because it was a personal visit. She is mishti, all I can say.”

Rituparna had visited the family in November, and shared several photos with Madhu and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022. The baby spent 100 days in the NICU and was finally brought home by May, as revealed in Nick’s Mother’s Day post last year. He had written, “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Priyanka has a host of projects lined up, including the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif. She also has the Hollywood film Love Again, which will be released in the summer of 2023.