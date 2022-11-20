scorecardresearch
Rituparna Sengupta gives a sneak peek of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ dreamy house in LA

Rituparna Sen shared pictures from her visit to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' house in Los Angeles. The actor was invited by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

rituparna senRituparna Sen met Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Rituparnaspeaks/Instagram)

Actor Rituparna Sengupta recently visited Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s house in Los Angeles. The actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped pictures from her visit. Rituparna thanked Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra for her hospitality and also complimented the house by calling it a ‘dream’.

The actor said that it was lovely meeting the Jonas family and also posted a picture with Nick. She said that since Priyanka was traveling, she could not meet her.

Sharing the photos, Rituparna Sengupta, “Thank you aunty for sending this lovely picture of the candle a little gift from me and sending a beautiful note….it was a pleasure to see you in LA a few days back …thanks for all your hospitality …❤ it was lovely to meet you and the Jonas family…missed Priyanka royally as she was travelling…the house looks like a dream …made some beautiful memories …lots of love….. 💗..aunty you are a sweetheart….”

In an interview with Zee 24 Ghanta, Rituparna had said that Madhu Chopra had invited her to the house in LA. She said, “Aunty loves me very much. She told me to come to her place. That’s why I went to Priyanka and Nick’s place. They have a beautiful house. That time Priyanka was in India, and hence I could not meet her. But the entire Jonas family was there, and they are very nice people. We had high tea there. There were talks about a film under Priyanka’s production. The shooting will hopefully start in 2023.”

The actor added, “I am very proud of Priyanka. Her journey of establishing herself in the US is marvelous.”

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 07:46:02 pm
