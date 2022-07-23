scorecardresearch
Who’s who of Bollywood spotted at party for Russo Brothers; Arjun-Malaika make stylish entry, Aryan Khan arrives solo. See pics

Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a party for the Russo Brothers at his residence in Mumbai on Friday evening. At the party, the who's who of B-town came down to meet Anthony and Joe Russo.

Filmmaker duo the Russo Brothers are in India to promote their latest movie, The Gray Man, and the Hindi film fraternity left no stone unturned to give them a warm welcome. Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a party for them at his residence in Mumbai on Friday evening. At the party, the who’s who of B-town came down to meet Anthony and Joe Russo, who were accompanied by Dhanush, who appears in a supporting role in The Gray Man.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan arrived at the party separately. But SRK gave it a miss as he has been shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in London. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made a stylish entry together. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput also arrived in style, while Shahid’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter looked uber cool in a casual avatar.

Also read |Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers in The Gray Man: ‘Felt I had to deliver, so they come for more talent from India’

Anthony Russo and Dhanush, before entering the party, posed for the photographers stationed outside Sidhwani’s residence. Dhanush also got some fun pictures clicked with his Atrangi Re co-actor Sara Ali Khan and joined her as she performed her famous ‘Namaste’ to the paparazzi. Others who also attended the party include Malavika Mohanan, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Kiran Rao, among others.

sanjay kapoor maheep kapoor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor pose for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) gauri khan Gauri Khan arrives for Ritesh Sidhwani’s party for Russo Brothers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ishaan khatter Ishaan Khatter kept it casual as he arrived for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) dhanush sara ali khan Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) dhanush the gray man Dhanush with Anthony Russo and others. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anthony russo Anthony Russo struck a pose for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kiran rao Kiran Rao at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shahid kapoor mira rajput Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked hand in hand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) raveena tandon Raveena Tandon was also spotted arriving at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) harman baweja Harman Baweja posed for the paparazzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ananya panday Ananya Panday looked chic as she arrived for Ritesh Sidhwani’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aryan khan Aryan Khan arrives for the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) malavika mohanan Malavika Mohanan waves at the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arjun kapoor malaika arora Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora twinned in their purple outfits. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Aamir Khan had hosted a lunch for the Russo brothers and Dhanush. As per reports, Aamir served Gujarati delicacies to the Hollywood director duo.

The Gray Man released on Netflix on July 22. The well-publicised film has drawn a mixed response from critics and audiences. Indianexpress.com’s Anvita Singh called the movie ‘just serviceable’ in her 2-star review. She wrote, “The Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-starrer is only slightly above average, despite its gorgeous locations, massive set pieces and all the cool-looking action. It could have done so much more with a leaner narrative and some editing in the second part.”

