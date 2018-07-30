Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rahul Dholakia reunite for action thriller on Mumbai firefighter

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar last worked with Rahul Dholakia on Raees. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar last worked with Rahul Dholakia on Raees.

After the success of Raees, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment have joined hands again with director Rahul Dholakia. Their upcoming film is an action thriller based on a Mumbai firefighter. According to the makers, the film “revolves around a fire-fighter named Tukaram and how he motivates his team to tackle various SOS calls.”

While talking about the project, Dholakia, who also helmed National Award-winning film Parzania, shared, “A series of fires in the city of late makes me believe that it’s time for a film that celebrates these unsung heroes. For me, the firefighters are on par with cops and soldiers, but their heroics have gone largely unacknowledged even in a city of skyscrapers. They put their lives on the line every other day to put out and save us from fires which sometimes spark off from our own carelessness and violation of safety norms. They are also called to pull a child out of a borewell, rescue a kitten from the roof, clear an uprooted tree from the road and help during a building collapse or a deluge. Even during the 26/11 attacks, they played a significant role in the rescues but went unheralded.”

“A film like this offers plenty of scope for emotions, drama, action and visual thrills, with a larger-than-life protagonist at the centre. The surroundings and story-telling technique will bring in the realism,” Rahul Dholakia added.

Dholakia also revealed the reason for collaborating again with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. He said, “Farhan has contributed a lot of inputs to the script and Ritesh is a brilliant producer. This is a big film and will cost a lot. It requires sensitive makers because while being visually dramatic, it needs to be an ‘experience’ for the audience to see and feel. Having worked with Farhan and Ritesh on Raees, I can’t think of anyone better to take this film forward with me.”

