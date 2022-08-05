Riteish Deshmukh takes a dig at wife Genelia’s age on her birthday, this is how she reacted

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are known for entertaining their fans through various videos on their social media account. So, on Friday, Ritesh decided to wish his wife Genelia in a similar fashion. He uploaded a video featuring both of them on his Instagram account and added a sweet caption along with it.

In the video, Riteish lip syncs to a voice over, which says, “Samosa bhi Rs 20 ka ho chuka hai, lekin ye ladkiya aaj bhi 16 ki hai (Even Samosa is worth Rs 20 but these girls are still 16).” In the video Genelia is seen nudging Ritesh on cracking such this joke.

Riteish balanced the funny video with a sweet caption, as he wrote, “Today I woke up with my heart racing and a smile that I can’t wipe off my face… it’s raining outside and even the heavens know it’s a special day. Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner, my lifeline, my critic and my biggest cheerleader… @geneliad. You are my forever waala love. #happybirthdaygenelia”

Check out the video : –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritesh Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Genelia replied to his post with the comment, “My loverrrr Stuck onto you Love you forever and ever and ever.”

Riteish and Genelia met on the sets of their 2002 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Although Genelia was 16 and Ritesh was 25, the two fell in love and dated for almost 9 years before tying the knot. The couple got married in 2012 in Hindu, Marathi and later Christain traditions.

The couple is also remembered for starring together in the film ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’, which released in 2012. Together, they have two sons Riaan, 8 and six-year-old Rahyl.

On the work front, the couple will soon be seen together on screen again with their production Mister Mummy.