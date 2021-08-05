Riteish Deshmukh floods Genelia D’Souza on birthday with portraits, video: ‘My whole world’

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is celebrating his wife, actor Genelia D’Souza’s birthday by sharing heartwarming posts on social media. He took to Instagram and shared portraits of Genelia with emotional captions, quoting Rumi, George Sand, and Lao Tzu.

Along with the first portrait, he wrote, “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.– George Sand.” He captioned the second portrait, “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage. – Lao Tzu.” For the third portrait, he quoted Rumi and wrote, “Love is the whole thing. We are only pieces. Rumi.”

The icing on the cake was the birthday video he made for Genelia, which was a compilation of their best moments together. He captioned the post, “Gods must love me. There is no greater feeling than waking up every morning and seeing your face. Inching towards 20 years of being together and feels like it was yesterday.. thank you for being the wonderful partner that you are- happy birthday baiko!!! You are looking younger by the day … can’t say the same about me.”

In the video, fans were treated to seeing glimpses of the couple’s life at home, such as Riteish tying Genelia’s hair when her arm was in a sling, their Holi celebrations, their walks, with the song “Tumse Milke” in the background. An emotional Genelia commented on the post, “Thank you my most favourite human being..I found you and I found my entire world. Thank you for being the reason I feel good through each year of growing up. Love you more than me.”

The post received much love from fans and colleagues, including Abhishek Bachchan and Suniel Shetty. Abhishek wrote, “Favs.”

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will be next seen in the horror-comedy Kakuda, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. In a statement, he had said, “I can’t wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and Kakuda is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster.”