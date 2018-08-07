Riteish Deshmukh makes wife Genelia Dsouza’s birthday extra special

Genelia D’Souza turned 31 last Sunday. Genelia D’Souza turned 31 last Sunday.

Genelia D’Souza, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday, cannot stop gushing about her husband Riteish Deshmukh. Genelia took to Instagram to share photos of birthday presents from her hubby. The actor also confessed that Riteish always finds a way to make her feel special.

Riteish, like a loving husband, baked a cake for his wife on her birthday. Sharing the photo of the adorable gift, Genelia wrote, “So yesterday was my birthday and I just feel once you are a mom you kinda forget about yourself most often but thank god for @riteishd .. he finds ways to make me feel special and he baked me this most gorgeous yummiest caramel cheesecake.. I’ve known Riteish all these years and cooking or baking was never something he thought of attempting but for us he did and apart from him being sooo good at it, him doing it for you, makes the world go round … N hey that was just #surprise no.1”

Apart from his first ever cooking attempt, Riteish also tried his hand at painting for the very first time. Sharing the painting, a proud wife Genelia wrote, “N then came something even more special.. HIS FIRST EVER PAINTING … @riteishd I love you and that’s part of my world and part of what I do in a heartbeat but how could I not,, when you think of making things special for me, when you make sure my day goes just the way I like it and most importantly when you make me feel we are never too old to celebrate and more importantly celebrate Life.. I know you are going to be embarrassed I posted this but gratitude is something we take for granted and I’m not doing that anymore.. I’m so proud of you and if that means shouting it out from the rooftops I would do that in a jiffy.. #lovemakestheworldgoround #Thisisus”

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Riaan, in November 2014. Their second son Rahyl Deshmukh was born in June 2016.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd