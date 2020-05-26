Celebrities on TikTok: Riteish Deshmukh remembers Vilasrao Deshmukh in an emotional video

Not just on screen, Riteish Deshmukh is making sure to make his audience laugh on TikTok too. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram) Not just on screen, Riteish Deshmukh is making sure to make his audience laugh on TikTok too. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh, who is known for his comic timing, is making sure that his fans get a daily dose of laughter through his TikTik videos. However, he is also not shying away from expressing other emotions on the platform.

Here’s a sneak peek into the actor’s TikTok profile:

Remembering his father

On the occasion of his father Vilasrao Deshmukh’s birth anniversary, Riteish took to TikTok to share an emotional video. In the video, Riteish beautifully expresses how he misses his father’s warmth and love.

Riteish is a Rajini fan

Just like a lot of us, Riteish Deshmukh too is a Rajinikanth fan, and this video is proof.

Riteish is having fun during lockdown

Riteish danced on his popular track “Dil Mein Baji Guitar”. He posted the video with a caption that read, “Lockdown mein dance toh banta hai.”

Riteish’s video aptly describes 2020 for all of us.

Riteish flaunts his quarantine look

Riteish has got a new look during the lockdown.

Riteish says ‘Maa toh maa hoti hai’

Sharing a video on his profile, Riteish Deshmukh praised a TikTok user’s video.

