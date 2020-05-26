Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Celebrities on TikTok: Riteish Deshmukh remembers Vilasrao Deshmukh in an emotional video

On the occasion of his father Vilasrao Deshmukh's birth anniversary, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to TikTok to share an emotional video.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: May 26, 2020 3:13:11 pm
Riteish Deshmukh tiktok videos Not just on screen, Riteish Deshmukh is making sure to make his audience laugh on TikTok too. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh, who is known for his comic timing, is making sure that his fans get a daily dose of laughter through his TikTik videos. However, he is also not shying away from expressing other emotions on the platform.

Here’s a sneak peek into the actor’s TikTok profile:

Remembering his father

@riteishd

#happybirthday PAPPA – Miss you everyday #VilasraoDeshmukh75 #vilasraodeshmukh

♬ original sound – riteishd

On the occasion of his father Vilasrao Deshmukh’s birth anniversary, Riteish took to TikTok to share an emotional video. In the video, Riteish beautifully expresses how he misses his father’s warmth and love.

Riteish is a Rajini fan

@riteishd

#rajni sir #fan #dialogue #riteishdeshmukh

♬ original sound – gagansatawan

Just like a lot of us, Riteish Deshmukh too is a Rajinikanth fan, and this video is proof.

Riteish is having fun during lockdown

@riteishd

Lockdown mein dance toh banta hai. #dilmeinbajiguitar #riteishdeshmukh #duet karo/ masti karo

♬ original sound – riteishd

Riteish danced on his popular track “Dil Mein Baji Guitar”. He posted the video with a caption that read, “Lockdown mein dance toh banta hai.”

@riteishd

January February #lockdown December audio curtesy: javed_amaan75 #humour #riteishdeshmukh

♬ original sound – javed_amaan75

Riteish’s video aptly describes 2020 for all of us.

Riteish flaunts his quarantine look

@riteishd

#quarantineinhome #newlook #stayhome audio curtesy: @sugat.karanjit

♬ Original Sound – Unknown

Riteish has got a new look during the lockdown.

Riteish says ‘Maa toh maa hoti hai’

@riteishd

माँ आख़िर माँ होती है – super video 👌🏽👌🏽#duet with @mihirr_07

♬ O Saiyyan – Ajay-Atul & Roop Kumar Rathod

Sharing a video on his profile, Riteish Deshmukh praised a TikTok user’s video.

