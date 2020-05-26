Celebrities on TikTok: Riteish Deshmukh remembers Vilasrao Deshmukh in an emotional video

Riteish Deshmukh, who is known for his comic timing, is making sure that his fans get a daily dose of laughter through his TikTik videos. However, he is also not shying away from expressing other emotions on the platform.
Here’s a sneak peek into the actor’s TikTok profile:
Remembering his father
@riteishd
#happybirthday PAPPA – Miss you everyday #VilasraoDeshmukh75 #vilasraodeshmukh
On the occasion of his father Vilasrao Deshmukh’s birth anniversary, Riteish took to TikTok to share an emotional video. In the video, Riteish beautifully expresses how he misses his father’s warmth and love.
Riteish is a Rajini fan
@riteishd
#rajni sir #fan #dialogue #riteishdeshmukh
Just like a lot of us, Riteish Deshmukh too is a Rajinikanth fan, and this video is proof.
Riteish is having fun during lockdown
@riteishd
Lockdown mein dance toh banta hai. #dilmeinbajiguitar #riteishdeshmukh #duet karo/ masti karo
Riteish danced on his popular track “Dil Mein Baji Guitar”. He posted the video with a caption that read, “Lockdown mein dance toh banta hai.”
@riteishd
January February #lockdown December audio curtesy: javed_amaan75 #humour #riteishdeshmukh
Riteish’s video aptly describes 2020 for all of us.
Riteish flaunts his quarantine look
@riteishd
#quarantineinhome #newlook #stayhome audio curtesy: @sugat.karanjit
Riteish has got a new look during the lockdown.
Riteish says ‘Maa toh maa hoti hai’
@riteishd
माँ आख़िर माँ होती है – super video 👌🏽👌🏽#duet with @mihirr_07
Sharing a video on his profile, Riteish Deshmukh praised a TikTok user’s video.
