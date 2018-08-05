Riteish Deshmukh shares an aww-dorable birthday message for his ‘baiko’ Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’souza celebrates her 31st birthday today. Genelia D’souza celebrates her 31st birthday today.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are among the most loved couples of B-town. The lovebirds leave no chance to flaunt their fairytale romance in front of the world. Right from sharing adorable pictures every now and then to showering gifts upon each other, Riteish and Genelia have been redefining the couple goals for their fans.

On Genelia’s 31st birthday, Riteish Deshmukh shared a heart-warming message for his ‘baiko’ alongside a cute picture of the actor on Twitter. Calling her his best friend and lifeline, The Total Dhamaal actor wrote, “Serendipity: Friendship Day meets Birthday. Wishing my bestest friend, my strength, my lifeline, my Baiko a very Happy Birthday….. Loads of surprises in store before the day ends. Love you Genes!!!! & yes every birthday you don’t need to remind me that you are wayyyyyy younger than me!!!!!!”

In another Tweet, Riteish Deshmukh called his wife a ‘boss lady’ and wished her a happy birthday.

Serendipity: Friendship Day meets Birthday. Wishing my bestest friend, my strength, my lifeline, my Baiko a very Happy Birthday. Loads of surprises in store before the day ends. Love U @geneliad ! & yes every b’day U don’t need to remind me that you are wayyyyyy younger than me! pic.twitter.com/tV2HekSqwn — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2018

Genelia began her journey in Bollywood alongside Riteish Deshmukh with the 2003 film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. They were also seen together in films like Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya among others. Genelia has also produced Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi debut film, Lai Bhari, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Riaan, in November 2014. Their second son Rahyl Deshmukh was born in June 2016.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd