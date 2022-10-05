Riteish Deshmukh reveals why he has never done a Dharma film: ‘Karan Johar is one of my best friends, but…’

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shares a great bond with filmmaker Karan Johar. But doing a ‘Dharma-film’ isn’t something that has appealed to him. Karan Johar is the head honcho of one of the Hindi cinema’s biggest production houses, Dharma Productions.

During a recent interview for Netflix, Riteish talked about his friendship with Karan. He said, “Karan Johar is one of my best friends. He is my dearest friend. But we have never mixed our friendship and work. My friendship with him is not because I want to work with him.” The actor further shared that he is friends with almost all of his co-stars.

Riteish, who is also a friend of Shah Rukh Khan, talked about parties at King Khan’s mansion Mannat in Mumbai. Asked if he had any anecdotes about the palatial house, the Plan A Plan B star shared that the most special thing about the parties is Shah Rukh Khan himself, and how he treats his guests.

“Whenever there is a get-together at Mannat, and you have to leave early, the dinner is served at 3 in the morning. But the most special about Mannat is its host. Whenever you are leaving, he would come with you to your car and open the door of the car for you. That is Shah Rukh Khan for you,” shared Riteish. The actor had worked with Shah Rukh in the 2007 film Heyy Baby.

However, what Riteish has called the ‘best’ thing about Mannat, SRK’s wife Gauri Khan had called the most ‘annoying’ habit of her husband. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan, Gauri had said, “He (Shah Rukh) is always seeing off the guests to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house.”