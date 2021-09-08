Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty and others attend Akshay Kumar’s mother funeral

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday. She was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Hiranandani hospital a few days ago. The news of her demise was shared by the actor on social media. He tweeted, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻”

The funeral of Akshay’s mother was held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. The actor’s friends from the industry, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty and Ramesh Taurani reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Akshay’s mother. Karan Kapadia was also spotted at the funeral.

As soon as Akshay Kumar shared the news of his mother’s demise, many celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Pratik Gandhi, Renuka Shahane, Raj Nayak, Ajay Devgn, Neil Nitin Mukesh sent their condolences to the grieving actor and his family. “My deepest & most sincere condolences! May you navigate this phase and the years ahead with love & strength,” Pooja Bhatt wrote.

Sorry to hear about your mother Akshay. These are extremely difficult moments. Hope you and the rest of the family get the strength to bear this huge loss. With you in grief. 🙏 — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) September 8, 2021

Deepest condolences to you and your family for this inconsolable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace. ॐ शांति 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 8, 2021

Deepest condolences to you and the family sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 8, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to you and the family. 🙏 — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) September 8, 2021

Akshay, who was shooting abroad for his film Cinderella, rushed back to India to be with his mother. He had thanked his fans for all the good wishes with a tweet which read, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough time for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”