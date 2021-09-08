scorecardresearch
Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty and others attend Akshay Kumar’s mother funeral

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia died on Wednesday. The actor's friends from the industry, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty and Ramesh Taurani reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Akshay's mother.

Updated: September 8, 2021 12:28:32 pm
Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty and Sajid Khan at Aruna Bhatia's funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday. She was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Hiranandani hospital a few days ago. The news of her demise was shared by the actor on social media. He tweeted, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻”

The funeral of Akshay’s mother was held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. The actor’s friends from the industry, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty and Ramesh Taurani reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Akshay’s mother. Karan Kapadia was also spotted at the funeral.

akshay kumar Akshay Kumar at his mother’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) twinkle khanna Twinkle Khanna at Aruna Bhatia’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rohit shetty akshay kumar mother funeral Rohit Shetty at the funeral of Akshay Kumar’s mother. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) riteish deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh at Akshay Kumar’s mother’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sajid khan Sajid Khan also arrived to pay his last respects to Aruna Bhatia. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ramesh taurani akshay kumar mother fineral Ramesh Taurani at Akshay Kumar’s mother’s funeral in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) karan kapadia Karan Kapadia at Aruna Bhatia’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also read |When an emotional Aruna Bhatia recalled how well Akshay Kumar handled everything after his father died: ‘My pain reduced’

As soon as Akshay Kumar shared the news of his mother’s demise, many celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Pratik Gandhi, Renuka Shahane, Raj Nayak, Ajay Devgn, Neil Nitin Mukesh sent their condolences to the grieving actor and his family. “My deepest & most sincere condolences! May you navigate this phase and the years ahead with love & strength,” Pooja Bhatt wrote.

Akshay, who was shooting abroad for his film Cinderella, rushed back to India to be with his mother. He had thanked his fans for all the good wishes with a tweet which read, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough time for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”

