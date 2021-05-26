Riteish Deshmukh remembers father on birth anniversary, Genelia says ‘We miss you’

Actor Riteish Deshmukh remembered his late father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. Riteish’s wife Genelia Deshmukh also shared a heartfelt note on Instagram remembering the late politician and said that she wants to be part of his legacy. The couple also mentioned how they miss him every day.

Posting an old picture of Vilasrao, Riteish wrote, “Remembering you is easy I do it everyday, missing you is a heartache that never goes away. Happy Birthday PAPPA!!! Miss you every day. #VilasraoDeshmukh76″

The Housefull actor also posted a photo of his children and brother Dhiraj’s sons posing in front of their grandfather’s statue. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday AAJOBA!!!!”

Genelia Deshmukh also remembered her father-in-law Vilasrao Deshmukh. Addressing him as ‘Pappa’, she wrote how he always made her feel like a daughter. The actor added that she wants to inherit his ‘patience, warmth and unconditional love’ for everyone.

“Dearest Pappa, Most often when a daughter-in-law comes into her in-laws house,she fears not being accepted as one of the family members.. You made sure I believe that family doesn’t only mean being related by blood, it is a relationship which is so pure and so blessed and so wanted.. I want to be part of your inheritance Pappa – of your patience, of your warmth, of unconditional love to one and all.. This Hug is not one of Just a Father-in-Law, it is one of a Dad and more so because I see my Dad in the background being secure that he has sent his daughter to the best family ever,” she wrote.

The actor also shared how strangers send her blessings every day because Vilasrao Deshmukh touched their lives in many ways, “You are such a Big Deal Pappa and I don’t even think you know it, I hear it everyday from strangers who send me blessings because you have touched their lives in more ways than I can understand . Happy Birthday Pappa 💚💚💚 We Miss You.”

Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away in August 2012 due to multiple organ failure.