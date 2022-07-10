scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh thanks Salman Khan for being a part of his directorial debut Ved: ‘No words for the grace, kindness…’

Riteish Deshmukh dedicated a special post to Salman Khan for being a part of his upcoming Marathi movie, Ved, which is also his directorial debut.

July 10, 2022 4:29:46 pm
Ritesh Deshmukh, Salman KhanA glimpse from Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming Marathi movie Ved. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who completed filming his directorial debut, Ved, a Marathi movie, shared pictures from the movie set and penned down an emotional note for superstar Salman Khan for being a part of the movie. In the pictures, Salman and Riteish can be seen dancing and laughing on the streets. 

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “As we celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi, I wish you all a life filled with happiness, love and prosperity. On this auspicious day it thrills me to say that with your kind blessings I have completed filming my first directorial Marathi movie ‘वेड’ (Madness, Crazy, Passion). This road had its own challenges but when you are surrounded with people that have your back, forward is the only way you can go.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ritesh Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Salman, who was a part of Riteish’s debut Marathi movie ‘Lai Bhaari’, will also have a special cameo in Ved. An emotional and elated Riteish further wrote, “One such person is my dearest ‘Salman Bhau’ @beingsalmankhan, I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut marathi film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and now he is a part of my debut directorial film वेड. Love you Bhau.”

Riteish was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. Currently Riteish and his wife, actor Genelia Dsouza are busy shooting Mister Mummy, which is scheduled to release in November, 2022. Riteish and Genelia will share the screen space after a long time as the two were last seen together in the movie Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which was released in 2012.

As for Salman, the actor is busy filming Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The movie is said to hit the theaters in April next year.   

