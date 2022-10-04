Riteish Deshmukh: ‘Boycott trend does not make a film flop’

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh, who is currently seen in the Netflix film Plan A Plan B, recently opened up about his childhood, Bollywood journey and the boycott trend.

While claiming that he wants to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anurag Kashyap, Riteish shared his two cents on the current trend of boycotting movies. He said, “I believe everyone has a right to express their views, we just have to do our own work. But boycott trend does not make a film flop, and Brahmastra is your answer. It was boycotted and now it’s a blockbuster. So just like in Lagaan, when it rains after that cricket match, that is what matters. Here too Brahmastra came, and it rained, so to speak. And this applies to every industry.”

During the freewheeling chat for Netflix, Riteish Deshmukh also spoke about growing up in his father, former CM of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh’s house. The actor said that it was a humbling experience, adding, “When your cricket ball travels all the way from terrace to the living room, and you have to go inside to retrieve it, as a kid, you see 200 shoes lying around, blocking your way, and that is how I grew up, that was my childhood. To know whether my father was in home or not, I had to only see those shoes.”

Towards the end, Riteish talked about his films and how he measures success: “I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty. For me, I was just a guy in front of a TV, and now I am inside it with those guys that I love, so that is success.”

Riteish Deshmukh has Kakuda, Visfot and Mister Mummy in the pipeline.