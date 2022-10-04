scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh: ‘Boycott trend does not make a film flop’

Riteish Deshmukh opened up about his childhood, Bollywood journey and the boycott trend.

riteish deshmukhRiteish Deshmukh gets candid about his childhood and Bollywood journey. (Photo: Ritiesh/Instagram)

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh, who is currently seen in the Netflix film Plan A Plan B, recently opened up about his childhood, Bollywood journey and the boycott trend.

While claiming that he wants to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anurag Kashyap, Riteish shared his two cents on the current trend of boycotting movies. He said, “I believe everyone has a right to express their views, we just have to do our own work. But boycott trend does not make a film flop, and Brahmastra is your answer. It was boycotted and now it’s a blockbuster. So just like in Lagaan, when it rains after that cricket match, that is what matters. Here too Brahmastra came, and it rained, so to speak. And this applies to every industry.”

Also Read |Riteish Deshmukh says he asked for a Plan C after reading the script of Plan A Plan B, leaves Kapil Sharma laughing. Watch

During the freewheeling chat for Netflix, Riteish Deshmukh also spoke about growing up in his father, former CM of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh’s house. The actor said that it was a humbling experience, adding, “When your cricket ball travels all the way from terrace to the living room, and you have to go inside to retrieve it, as a kid, you see 200 shoes lying around, blocking your way, and that is how I grew up, that was my childhood. To know whether my father was in home or not, I had to only see those shoes.”

Towards the end, Riteish talked about his films and how he measures success: “I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty. For me, I was just a guy in front of a TV, and now I am inside it with those guys that I love, so that is success.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome

Riteish Deshmukh has Kakuda, Visfot and Mister Mummy in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 03:28:13 pm
Next Story

Blackpink’s agency promises severe legal action after BTS’ V and Jennie’s dating rumours spiral, addresses sexual harassment and personal attacks

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement