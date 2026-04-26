Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji faces the Dhurandhar 2 box office wave: Why the actor-filmmaker isn’t scared

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is bringing his passion project Raja Shivaji to the big screen on May 1. He has been working on the film for nearly a decade and has also written and directed it, while his wife, Genelia Deshmukh, serves as producer. In a recent interview , the couple spoke about releasing a film of this scale amid the Dhurandhar 2 wave.

Riteish Deshmukh on releasing Raja Shivaji amid the Dhurandhar 2 wave

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Riteish Deshmukh spoke about how audience tastes have evolved and whether only a certain kind of film now succeeds at the box office. The actor-filmmaker said, “One has to be really cognizant of the changes happening around you; you can not blind yourself to that. Something as fantastic as Dhurandhar 1 or 2 works, where there is a different narrative and storytelling style, and a new kind of hero, it’s always welcomed; you feel thrilled about it. I just feel that we have a vast audience, and if there is a good story, they will watch that and celebrate it too. It will be really limited on our part to think that only a certain kind of story will work.”