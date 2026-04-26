Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji faces the Dhurandhar 2 box office wave: Why the actor-filmmaker isn’t scared

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is bringing his passion project Raja Shivaji to the big screen on May 1. He has been working on the film for nearly a decade and has also written and directed it, while his wife, Genelia Deshmukh, serves as producer. In a recent interview , the couple spoke about releasing a film of this scale amid the Dhurandhar 2 wave.
Riteish Deshmukh on releasing Raja Shivaji amid the Dhurandhar 2 wave
During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Riteish Deshmukh spoke about how audience tastes have evolved and whether only a certain kind of film now succeeds at the box office. The actor-filmmaker said, “One has to be really cognizant of the changes happening around you; you can not blind yourself to that. Something as fantastic as Dhurandhar 1 or 2 works, where there is a different narrative and storytelling style, and a new kind of hero, it’s always welcomed; you feel thrilled about it. I just feel that we have a vast audience, and if there is a good story, they will watch that and celebrate it too. It will be really limited on our part to think that only a certain kind of story will work.”
He further added, “When Dhurandhar and Saiyaara came, they were one of their kind. If you look at films that really worked, the kind of business Dhurandhar has done, no one thought it would do that. When Chhaava and Saiyaara came, no one thought they would do the kind of business they did in their respective genres. All these films have set benchmarks for themselves, and it goes to prove that we should look at the larger picture, which is that we have an audience who loves all kinds of cinema.”
Riteish and Genelia on period dramas
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also discussed how Chhaava and Tanhaji’s success proves that there is an audience for films like these. Riteish said, “Be it Chhaava or Tanhaji, they were very well-made films, they were well performed and directed. They were stories that people were waiting to watch. I feel people want to watch good stories about heroes that this land has given birth to. I took that, if there is a story of a personality, a hero that inspired you to watch, people will come. When people come and watch a film in such large numbers, it gives you a certain strength and belief. Today, when we make a movie like this, we just hope that there are enough people who want to watch this film.”
Genelia chimed in, “When he watched Tanhaji and Chhaava, he had so much pride. Riteish is someone who generally feels as happy as the makers when a film works. He is not one of those in the industry who will sit and dissect a film.”
Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared at the film’s trailer launch that he has been working on Raja Shivaji for over a decade. During various promotional interviews, the actor also revealed that he had pitched the film to two other directors. Still, things didn’t work out, and he eventually stepped in to direct the movie. Other than Riteish, Raja Shivaji also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, and Sachin Khedekar in important roles. During the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale, Riteish had also hinted at Salman Khan’s guest appearance in the film. The movie will be released in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More