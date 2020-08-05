Growing young with you is a blessing: Riteish to Genelia on her birthday

Genelia Deshmukh celebrates her 33rd birthday today. (Photo: Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram) Genelia Deshmukh celebrates her 33rd birthday today. (Photo: Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram)

Actor Genelia Deshmukh, who turned 33 today, received an adorable birthday wish from her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The actor took to Instagram to share a cute picture of himself with the birthday girl, and wrote, “‪You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko – growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia”

Apart from Riteish, Genelia also received wishes from friends and fans.

“Wishing you all the happiness @geneliad. Continue to spread smile like you always have where ever you go. Much luv always. Happy returns,” Kichcha Sudeep shared via Twitter.

Suniel Shetty called Genelia his “favourite.” Wishing her a happy birthday, he wrote, “Wishing my favourite @geneliad the happiest birthday… stay blessed”

Sangeeth Sivan wished Genelia with a tweet that read, “Happy B day @geneliad .. Have a good safe one”

Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted, “Happy Happy Birthday. Have a fab year ahead. Loads of love and blessings!”

Filmmaker Anand Ranga said Genelia sure owns the tag of Hasini, a fun character she played in Telugu film Bommarillu. On Twitter, he shared, “Hope you guys are all safe and well. Pl take care. And yes, you definitely own the tag ‘Hasini'”

Abhay 2 director Ken Ghosh wrote, “Happy birthday, lots of hugs”

Ashish Chowdhry said the ‘Hasini’ tag should be proud of being associated with Genelia. In a tweet, he mentioned, “On the contrary, the tag should be proud, Geeyuuu! Ain’t a better smile on screen ever before and ever since…Love you @geneliad, and happiesttt birthday to you, you beautiful girl”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd