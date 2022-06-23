Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul recreate Vicky Kaushal’s baraat at IIFA 2022. Watch fun video

Hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul left the audience in splits when they recreated Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif at this year’s IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. In a promo released by Colors on Instagram, we get a peek at Vicky’s baraat at IIFA.

In the video, we see Riteish and Maniesh asking Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal to become part of the baraat. Vicky is made to sit on a dummy horse and exchange ‘varmaala’ (garland) with Katrina’s cut-out. We also see Riteish’s wife Genelia D’Souza dancing to the beats.

IIFA 2022 celebrated the best of Hindi cinema earlier this month. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar among others attended the event.

While Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award for his performance in Sardar Udham, Kriti Sanon took home the Best Actress trophy for Mimi. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah also won several awards.

Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in December 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair, with very few Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

At IIFA, Vicky also opened up about his friends’ reaction to him tying the knot with Katrina. In a fun video, he told content creator Kusha Kapila, “They were at the wedding and hung around for a long time. So they are cool about it.”