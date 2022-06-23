scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul recreate Vicky Kaushal’s baraat at IIFA 2022. Watch fun video

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in December 2021.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 8:33:06 pm
iifa vicky kaushal katrina kaif weddingIIFA 2022 will air on Colors on June 25.

Hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul left the audience in splits when they recreated Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif at this year’s IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. In a promo released by Colors on Instagram, we get a peek at Vicky’s baraat at IIFA.

In the video, we see Riteish and Maniesh asking Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal to become part of the baraat. Vicky is made to sit on a dummy horse and exchange ‘varmaala’ (garland) with Katrina’s cut-out. We also see Riteish’s wife Genelia D’Souza dancing to the beats.

Also watch |Vicky Kaushal channels Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan turns Sushmita Sen for this Main Hoon Na recreation

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

IIFA 2022 celebrated the best of Hindi cinema earlier this month. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar among others attended the event.

While Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award for his performance in Sardar Udham, Kriti Sanon took home the Best Actress trophy for Mimi. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah also won several awards.

Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in December 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair, with very few Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...Premium
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...Premium
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |When hydrophobic Vicky Kaushal was asked to jump in Ganga for Masaan: ‘Maine socha ye kya hogaya’

At IIFA, Vicky also opened up about his friends’ reaction to him tying the knot with Katrina. In a fun video, he told content creator Kusha Kapila, “They were at the wedding and hung around for a long time. So they are cool about it.”

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra launches ‘SONA Home’, calls it a celebration of her Indian roots and culture
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement