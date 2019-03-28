Have you seen these videos of Riteish Deshmukh, Katrina Kaif and Sunny Leone?

Toggle Menu
Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan and Tiger Shroff among others shared videos on their social media accounts.

From a clip of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s joyride to a video featuring Katrina Kaif and Michael Phelps, scroll to see videos shared by celebrities on social media today.

Riteish Deshmukh shared this video and wrote, “Love this girl: @geneliad.”

Sharing the clip, Karan Johar wrote, “The #KalankTitleTrack will redefine love soon! #Kalank.”

Tiger Shroff shared the dance video and wrote, “Fav movie…fav song! #k3g @hrithikroshan @karanjohar @piyush_bhagat @swainvikram.”

“Got to meet this incredible athlete, the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps , cant tell u how much i enjoyed our conversation. He is such an incredible mind. For me with my dance and training over the years, I understand that most of our limitations are just in our mind. If we can get our mind out of the way, then the possibilities are limitless.👊 #Ruleyourself “I think goals should never be easy, they should force u to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time“. Stay tuned for our training session and chat with @m_phelps00 ….. More coming soon.@underarmourind @kevinplank_ua #IndiaWill #WeWill😎, ” Katrina Kaif wrote with the video clip.

Sunny Leone shared a fun video and wrote, “Yes we don’t know what we are doing!! Lol Copa Cabana! @sunnyrajani @imraj_gupta @tomasmoucka @kamran.shaikh786 @shikha_gupta07 @jeetihairtstylist.”

Sussanne Khan shared this video with the caption, “To the most important day of my life..happy happiest 13 my beautiful son, all my happiest smiles are for you..#RayofSunshine #smellsonlyofteenspirit #myPreciousbabyjaan #13years #28thmarch2k19♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🎈😇.”

Sushant Singh Rajput shared this clip on his Instagram account.

