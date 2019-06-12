Riteish Deshmukh joins the cast of Baaghi 3

Toggle Menu
Actor Riteish Deshmukh will be joining the cast of upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3. The third installment, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, will be helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan.

Riteish Deshmukh will be playing Tiger Shroff’s brother in Baaghi 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the Baaghi franchise. In Baaghi 3, the actor will, reportedly, play the role of Tiger Shroff’s brother.

The casting was confirmed by Baaghi 3 producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

“Riteish has always been a part of my Housefull franchise and now joins the Baaghi clan as well. Baaghi 3 will be my sixth film with him after Heyy Babyy and four instalments of Housefull. We share a great relationship and it was a pleasure writing Lai Bhaari (Riteish’s 2014 Marathi action-drama) for him,” Sajid Nadiadwala said.

Apart from Baaghi 3, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in Housefull 4. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Aditya Pancholi, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey, Ranjeet, Boman Irani and Sharad Kelkar.

The actor has also shot for Marjaavaan, which brings him back on screen with Sidharth Malhotra after 2014 release Ek Villain.

Baaghi 3 will see Tiger Shroff share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor, who joins the franchise after the 2016 release Baaghi. The project will be helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan.

In December last year, Tiger revealed the release date of Baaghi 3 along with an image presumably from the movie.

The poster revealed that the film will release on March 5, 2020.

