scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says ‘Jasprit Bumrah ka career sankat mein hai’

Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Jisshu Sengupta, Thaman, Akhil Akkineni, Sudeep, Manoj Tiwari, Aparshakti Khurana, Sohail Khan are somes of the celebrities playing in Celebrity Cricket League.

celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukhRiteish Dehsmukh is playing in the Celebrity Cricket League. (Photo: CCL/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says ‘Jasprit Bumrah ka career sankat mein hai’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Celebrities from across the country have gotten together to participate in the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 and the social media page of the tournament has been sharing snippets of high points from the matches. Some of the key players include Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Thaman, Akhil Akkineni, Sudeep, Manoj Tiwari, Jisshu Sengupta, Aparshakti Khurana, Sohail Khan among others.

One of the clips has Riteish, who is part of Mumbai Heroes, hitting a massive six against Chennai Rhinos. The comments section cheered for the Ved actor and one the comments read, “Jasprit Bumrah ka career sankat mein hai (Jasprit Bumrah’s career is in danger).”

Another video had Akhil Akkineni hit some big shots against Kerala Strikers. The actor scored “91 off 30 balls in the first innings and 65 not out off 19 balls in the second innings.”

Another video had Sudeep hitting a big six as Jisshu Sengupta bowled.

This video had music composer Thaman celebrating as he picked up a wicket. He wrote in the comments section, “What a feeling.”

Check out more videos from CCL here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 has 8 teams that will be playing 19 matches. The matches will be held across five weekends, till March 19 in six cities. The matches are live streamed on YouTube and Zee Network.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 21:02 IST
Next Story

Aishwary Pratap Singh wins gold in ISSF World Cup

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close