Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says ‘Jasprit Bumrah ka career sankat mein hai’

Celebrities from across the country have gotten together to participate in the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 and the social media page of the tournament has been sharing snippets of high points from the matches. Some of the key players include Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Thaman, Akhil Akkineni, Sudeep, Manoj Tiwari, Jisshu Sengupta, Aparshakti Khurana, Sohail Khan among others.

One of the clips has Riteish, who is part of Mumbai Heroes, hitting a massive six against Chennai Rhinos. The comments section cheered for the Ved actor and one the comments read, “Jasprit Bumrah ka career sankat mein hai (Jasprit Bumrah’s career is in danger).”

Another video had Akhil Akkineni hit some big shots against Kerala Strikers. The actor scored “91 off 30 balls in the first innings and 65 not out off 19 balls in the second innings.”

Another video had Sudeep hitting a big six as Jisshu Sengupta bowled.

This video had music composer Thaman celebrating as he picked up a wicket. He wrote in the comments section, “What a feeling.”

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 has 8 teams that will be playing 19 matches. The matches will be held across five weekends, till March 19 in six cities. The matches are live streamed on YouTube and Zee Network.