Riteish Deshmukh has 2 million Instagram followers

Riteish Deshmukh has garnered two million followers on Instagram. The actor has called his fans and followers a “crew”.

The elated actor, who ventured into Bollywood in 2003 with the film “Tujhe Meri Kasam”, has also thanked her fans and well wishers for their support.

The “Ek Villain” star took to the photo-sharing website, where he shared a photograph of himself sporting a beard and long hair.

The 37-year-old actor is seen sporting the classic white v-neck t-shirt and blue jeans.

“We are a crew of two million (Instagram) now. Thank you for your love n support,” Riteish captioned the image.

The “Tere Naal Love Hogaya” star will next be seen in the third installment of “Housefull” directed by Sajid-Farhad Samji’s.

The film also features actors Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Housefull 3” is slated to hit the theatres on June 3.

