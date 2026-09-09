Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia on production, managing star entourages: ‘Your choice to say no’

A couple, collaborators, producers — Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh wear many hats. Married for over 20 years, they have produced seven films so far, with their latest being Raja Shivaji, based on the life of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, the couple discussed the various aspects of production.

‘When you approach an actor, you know what comes with them’

The rising cost of stars’ entourages is a discussion that producers have publicly voiced in recent years. SCREEN asked Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia about their views on the matter.

Given that Raja Shivaji featured stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Boman Irani, among others, we asked the couple how much of the entourage cost they bore and whether there was ever a point when they felt the money should instead go into the filmmaking.

Answering the question, Riteish Deshmukh said, “I think every film has its own economics. And, I truly believe that when you are considering a certain actor, by that time, you get well versed with the kind of entourage or whatever the person is going to come with, and having accounted for all that if you think it’s still viable then you’ll approach the actor.”

He continued, “Eventually, at a production level at least with our Mumbai film company or the actors that we worked with, we had a great time with the actors that were on board and including the entourage that all the staff of other people that they worked with because we’ve worked with most of them at an actor level. I know Abhishek’s makeup dada to his valet to his driver to Sanju sir’s valet to Boman… So, we have known each other at an actor level and at production level also. We never had an issue.”

‘If the entourage cost doesn’t work for you, it’s your choice to say no’

Story continues below this ad

“If there’s an entourage cost that doesn’t work for you, I think it’s your choice to say no as a producer. If it’s not working then there can be a discussion. I feel that’s something that both sides need to take responsibility,” said the Sitaare Zameen Par actor.

“The industry is a very lovely place. It is often very much bashed and spoken about, but it’s like any other industry. You have great people and you have some not so great people but on the whole, it’s a very very lovely place. Everyone who came on “Raja Shivaji” came from their hearts,” said Genelia, who produced this film with husband Riteish.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi called our plane a ‘toy’, hurt reputation: Aviation company files Rs 3 cr suit

Watch the exclusive interview of Riteish and Genelia with SCREEN





When the Deshmukh boys’ football practice caused date issues

Story continues below this ad

Riaan Deshmukh, 11, and Rahyl Deshmukh, 10, sons of Genelia and Riteish, also made their debuts through the film. They played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at different stages of his life in the historical drama. When asked what it was like to have the entire Deshmukh family on the set, Riteish joked that getting their time was the only hassle the production had to deal with.

“Initially, both of us didn’t want them in the movie. It was one of our chief ADs who said, ‘You know, why don’t we think of them? I said, ‘Let me give it a thought.’ Then I bounced the idea with them, both of us together, and they reluctantly agreed,” said the proud father.

Genelia continued, “They were like, ‘Our football practice is going to get cancelled’.”

Riteish laughingly added, “So if the production had date issues, it was because of the boys because they had school (laughs).”

Story continues below this ad

Again, Genelia’s motherly instincts kicked in as she exclaimed, “No. I had no issues. Don’t say anything about my boys (laughs). They had their football practice and we clearly managed it!”

“So, the whole unit knew that okay, these are the only 2 days that the boys could shoot, so we had to figure it out. And practically there were other kids and we did the same for them because we didn’t want any of the kids on the shoot to miss any of the school days. But it was just nice to have them,” said the “Lai Bhaari” actor.

A look at the ensemble cast of Raja Shivaji:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Abhishek Bachchan captured a sweet moment between Riteish and his son

Giving an insight into a special moment involving Abhishek Bachchan and his son Rahyl, Riteish recalled, “I remember Rahyl was shooting, the younger one. It was his first day, and on the same day Abhishek just walked in to visit the set. So when Rahyl was shooting, and I was telling him what to do; Abhishek was busy shooting the two of us and he was sending me pictures. So it was quite a sweet moment for me because it was a scene about two brothers, and Abhishek was playing my elder brother and in my real life he is like an elder brother to me.”

Raja Shivaji was released on May 1, 2026, and earned a lifetime collection of Rs 130 crore through its theatrical run. After its success on the big screen, the period film is now all set to air on Star Gold on September 11.