Riteish Deshmukh breaks down thanking ‘rock’ Genelia Deshmukh at Raja Shivaji trailer launch. Watch

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh turned emotional at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Raja Shivaji in Mumbai on Monday. The couple thanked the team behind the historical drama for their support and hard work. The trailer of the highly anticipated historical drama was unveiled at a grand event attended by the cast and crew. Raja Shivaji revolves around the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is mounted on a large cinematic scale.

Riteish gets emotional

During the event, Riteish was seen getting emotional as he spoke to the media while thanking his team for helping him and bringing the project to life. Standing beside him, Genelia was also moved and broke down on stage. Actor Sanjay Dutt was also seen wiping away tears. Riteish later thanked Genelia for standing by him and supporting him throughout the journey of making the film.