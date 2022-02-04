Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh to star in Mister Mummy: ‘A twisted laughter ride’

After announcing Vedd, a Marathi movie, now Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh are all set to share screen space in Mister Mummy.

The film’s production house, T-Series announced the new project on their social media platforms. Sharing the film’s posters, they wrote, “A rollercoaster of laughter and comical drama, get ready for this mad ride unfolding the good news soon #MisterMummy.”

In the poster, Riteish Deshmukh, in a new hilarious avatar, is seen flaunting a baby bump. The film will be helmed by OK Jaanu and Saathiya fame director Shaad Ali.

Genelia Deshmukh shared the same poster to announce the project and wrote, “A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts.”

Mister Mummy is a comedy-drama which revolves around a couple with opposing views when it comes to children. The film is backed by T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd Production.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh made their acting debut in Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003). Their last film together was Lai Bhaari (2014).