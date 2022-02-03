Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh celebrate 10th wedding anniversary: ‘Being with you is the greatest blessing’

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday and to mark the special day, the two took to Instagram to write emotional notes expressing their love for each other.

Sharing a few photos of himself and his wife, Riteish wrote, “Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other’s hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I love you @geneliad.”

Genelia shared a video and wrote in her caption that she is really enjoying the working anniversary as the two are collaborating on their upcoming film Vedd. Vedd marks Riteish’s directorial debut. She captioned the video, “10years is definitely a milestone and knowing me, today would be just the 2 of us leaving town, celebrating, dancing, dining and endless hugs. But with tight schedules and work taking the better of us, I realise, what is the true meaning of celebrating- You directing for the first time and I get to be part of it, me acting after 10 years and you are part of it and together we put our sweat and blood and life into something we chose together and if this isn’t a celebration then what else is.”

She further wrote that they have “been partners in love, partnering parents, business partners and Thank God for #Vedd where we get to be partners who help each other, build dreams and try and fulfill it together.” Riteish even commented on Genelia’s post, “Love you more than words can say.”

Farah Khan congratulated the couple and wrote in the comments section, “Happy anniversary u 2.. seems like its ur past life anniversary not just 10 th❤.” Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, and many other celebrities wished the couple in the comments section.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh got married in 2012. They welcomed their elder son Riaan in 2014, and their younger son Rahyl in 2016. The couple has appeared together in films like Tujhe Meri Kasam and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.