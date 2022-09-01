scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh buy new car worth Rs 1.4 crore on Ganesh Chaturthi

Actor couple Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh turned heads as they arrived at Arpita Khan Sharma's Bandra house in their new car.

Riteish DeshmukhRiteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza arrived for Ganesh Darshan in their new car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and actor-wife Genelia Deshmukh added a new car to their collection on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple bought a swanky BMW iX electric car. The couple was spotted arriving in their new car at actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s Ganesh darshan on Wednesday.

The actors arrived at Arpita’s Bandra residence with both their sons Riaan and Rahyl. This is said to be their second electric car after their Tesla, which they reportedly have in California. Their new car look suave and classy in maroon colour and definitely caught everyone’s attention as their made a royal entry at for the Ganesh darshan.

The couple were colour-coordinated in off-white traditional attires as both their sons also wore similar colours for the get-together. Riteish already has multiple cars parked in his garage.  These include A Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth almost Rs2 crore, Bentley Flying Spur worth Rs3.5 crore, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs1.3 crore, a BMW 7-Series worth Rs1.4 crore as well as the Tesla X, which costs at $114,990 (around Rs95 lakh) and is said to be in the US

Check out the pictures – :

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh leaving the Bandra house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh arrive in their new car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh arrive in their swanky new purchase. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Riteish and Genelia are one of the most admired couples in Bollywood are often credited for setting relationship goals. Their social media accounts are fun of fun and quirkly videos, which both of them use to entertain their fans. Riteish and Genelia met on the sets of their 2002 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Although Genelia was 16 and Ritesh was 25, the two fell in love and dated for almost 9 years before tying the knot. The couple got married in 2012 in Hindu, Marathi and later Christain traditions.

The couple is also remembered for starring together in the film ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’, which released in 2012. Riteish will soon be seen in OTT project Plan A Plan B alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and feature film 100 Percent along with John Abaraham and Nora Fatehi.

 

 

 

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 05:31:51 pm
Next Story

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Must win game for SL and BAN in Dubai

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

Aug 2022 GST collection rises to Rs 1.43 lakh cr — why is it significant?

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Arpita Khan’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement