Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh buy new car worth Rs 1.4 crore on Ganesh Chaturthi

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and actor-wife Genelia Deshmukh added a new car to their collection on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple bought a swanky BMW iX electric car. The couple was spotted arriving in their new car at actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s Ganesh darshan on Wednesday.

The actors arrived at Arpita’s Bandra residence with both their sons Riaan and Rahyl. This is said to be their second electric car after their Tesla, which they reportedly have in California. Their new car look suave and classy in maroon colour and definitely caught everyone’s attention as their made a royal entry at for the Ganesh darshan.

The couple were colour-coordinated in off-white traditional attires as both their sons also wore similar colours for the get-together. Riteish already has multiple cars parked in his garage. These include A Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth almost Rs2 crore, Bentley Flying Spur worth Rs3.5 crore, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs1.3 crore, a BMW 7-Series worth Rs1.4 crore as well as the Tesla X, which costs at $114,990 (around Rs95 lakh) and is said to be in the US

Check out the pictures – :

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh leaving the Bandra house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh leaving the Bandra house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh arrive in their new car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh arrive in their new car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh arrive in their swanky new purchase. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh arrive in their swanky new purchase. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Riteish and Genelia are one of the most admired couples in Bollywood are often credited for setting relationship goals. Their social media accounts are fun of fun and quirkly videos, which both of them use to entertain their fans. Riteish and Genelia met on the sets of their 2002 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Although Genelia was 16 and Ritesh was 25, the two fell in love and dated for almost 9 years before tying the knot. The couple got married in 2012 in Hindu, Marathi and later Christain traditions.

The couple is also remembered for starring together in the film ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’, which released in 2012. Riteish will soon be seen in OTT project Plan A Plan B alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and feature film 100 Percent along with John Abaraham and Nora Fatehi.