Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh respond as troll calls her ‘cheap, vulgar aunty’: ‘I hope you are well’

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh will be appearing on the finale episode of Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch season 2. On the show, Arbaaz will talk to them about the viral video of the couple from an awards show. The video featured Riteish in a conversation with Preity Zinta while Genelia was caught with a cold expressions. As soon as the video was posted on social media, it went viral. Fans of the couple were keen to know what happened when Genelia and Riteish returned home. In fact, earlier this year, Genelia had shared a funny video in response to fans’ demand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

When reminded of the incident, a smiling Genelia said, “Riteish and Preity were having a conversation. And unfortunately, a cameraman focused on my expression.” Soon, Riteish turned into an absolute charmer and did exactly “what I did for Preity.” Genelia gushed as Riteish kissed her hands.

Arbaaz also read out a comment that called Genelia as a ‘besharam, vulgar, cheap’ actor whose acts do not suit her age. The comment left the actor in shock but she kept her calm and said, ” I don’t think he is having a good day at home. I hope you are well bhaisaab.”

Later, reacting to the trolls, Riteish said that he feels one should not take an offence. “It’s okay for people to comment because you are putting yourself out there. I don’t think there is a need to take offence. I always write, ‘Love you too my friend,'” he said. He also read out a comment on their viral video. “It is his fault. He should focus on his wife more,” the comment read. In response to the comment, Riteish laughed out loud and said, “Well, even I want that you focus on your wife and not mine.”

The full episode of the show will be out on September 30.