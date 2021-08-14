scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Must Read

Riteish, Genelia and ‘cray cray gang’ are setting the mood for a fun weekend, watch video

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza set the dance floor ablaze with their crazy moves and vivacious energy as they had a fun dance party with their friends.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 14, 2021 12:02:59 pm
Riteish Deshmukh- GeneliaRiteish Deshmukh and Genelia DSouza danced their Friday night away. (Photos: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

The weekend is here and so are Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and their “cray cray” gang to make it even more fun. In a recent video shared by the Bluffmaster actor, his wife Genelia and his friends including Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Mushtaq Shiekh, Ashish Chowdhry are dancing their blues away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

The gang is dancing to the tunes of the upbeat song, Ek Baar Pehra Hata De Sharabi, the song that has gone viral on the internet.

Also read |Indian Idol 12 finale: When and where to watch ‘The Greatest Grand Finale Ever’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

 

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Riteish Deshmukh is known to have a fun social media personality as he posts frequently on his handles. The actor’s Instagram also gives a sneak peek into his beautiful relationship with his wife Genelia. Riteish’s and Genelia’s children too appear in their fun videos.

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3. He is now shooting Kakuda with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqeeb Saleem.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Its a wrap for Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad and Deepika Padukone starrer Shakun Batra untitled film
It’s a wrap for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad and Deepika Padukone-Shakun Batra film

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 14: Latest News

Advertisement