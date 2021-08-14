Riteish, Genelia and ‘cray cray gang’ are setting the mood for a fun weekend, watch video

The weekend is here and so are Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and their “cray cray” gang to make it even more fun. In a recent video shared by the Bluffmaster actor, his wife Genelia and his friends including Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Mushtaq Shiekh, Ashish Chowdhry are dancing their blues away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

The gang is dancing to the tunes of the upbeat song, Ek Baar Pehra Hata De Sharabi, the song that has gone viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Riteish Deshmukh is known to have a fun social media personality as he posts frequently on his handles. The actor’s Instagram also gives a sneak peek into his beautiful relationship with his wife Genelia. Riteish’s and Genelia’s children too appear in their fun videos.

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3. He is now shooting Kakuda with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqeeb Saleem.