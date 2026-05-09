Riteish Deshmukh debunks Raja Shivaji budget claims of Rs 100 cr: ‘Never asked about Sholay’s budget’

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji released on the big screen on May 1, and audiences responded in an enthusiastic manner, which was evident from the film’s box office response. The film performed particularly well in its Marathi version, clearly surpassing its Hindi counterpart. As of now, the film has grossed Rs 66.38 crore. Amid this success, there has been speculation that the film’s budget was around Rs 100 crore. Riteish has now opened up and addressed these claims.

‘Only the producers know the real numbers’

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he said, “About the figures floating around regarding Raja Shivaji’s budget, only the producers know the real numbers. The last thing we need to do as filmmakers is to discuss the budget of a film because it doesn’t affect anything.” He further explained, “Why does the budget matter? If someone asks me, I ask them, ‘How much are you paying for a ticket to watch it?’ They say ‘Rs 100’ or ‘Rs 250–300’, and I reply, ‘That’s the budget.’ We should stop talking about it. Let it be magical, just go and experience the film.”