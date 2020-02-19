Riteish Deshmukh and Nagraj Manjule join hands for trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji

The first film in the trilogy will release in 2021. The first film in the trilogy will release in 2021.

Riteish Deshmukh has announced his next project – a trilogy on the life of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Directed by Sairaat fame Nagraj Manjule, the first film in the trilogy will release in 2021.

Riteish took to Twitter to announced the project. Sharing a video, the actor wrote, “अभिमानाने सादर करत आहोत…तुम्हा सर्वांचा आशिर्वाद असू द्या….जय शिवराय!!”

Riteish Deshmukh had in December 2019 posted a logo with Chhatrapati Shivaji’s name. However, no further announcement was made at that time.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

The actor was seen in films like Total Dhamaal, Housefull 4 and Marjaavaan in 2019. He will next be seen playing the brother of Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie in Baaghi 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd