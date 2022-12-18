Riteish Deshmukh celebrates birthday with wife Genelia D’souza; friends Jennifer Winget, Arpita Khan, Ashish Chowdhry in attendance. See photos

Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh turned 44 on December 17. On the occasion, the actor threw a bash, which was attended by close friends Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and wife Samita Bangargi, Arpita Khan, Shabir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul, among others. Wife Genelia D’souza was seen playing the perfect host as they enjoyed some candid times with their fans.

Jennifer Winget, who was last seen in Code M 2, took to Instagram to share a cute video of the gang dancing. She used Harry Style’s “As It Was” song in the post. The video had Riteish, Genelia, Ashish and writer Mushtaq Sheikh grooving and even laughing together. Wishing the Ved actor, Jennifer wrote, “As is….. US!!!💚

Happiest birthday @riteishd 🤗🥳 Here’s to another year of lasting joy and incredible friends. Thanks for being so awesome!”

Ashish also shared some happy memories from the party that took place in a restaurant in Mumbai. The group picture shared by him also featured Hussain Kuwajerwala and his wife Tina. The camera clicked them as they were seen sharing a laugh. He also wrote a cute caption that read, “The man I’d marry if I was a woman!😜❤️ #happybirthday bruv @riteishd 🙌🏻 It’s your year to come. Amongst all the other fun, can’t wait to see your role as a director with #Ved.. 2023 gonna rock!!🔥” The birthday boy replied, writing, “Love you ashman.”

On Riteish Deshmukh’s birthday on Saturday, actor Salman Khan had a special gift for him. He shared the teaser of his cameo appearance in one of the songs of Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Ved. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh and Ashok Saraf, the movie will hit the theaters on December 30. It is inspired by Shiva Nirvana’s directorial Majili which was led by actors, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Taking to social media, Salman posted a glimpse of the song, ‘Ved Lavlay’. He captioned the video, “Bhau cha birthday aahe – @riteishd Gift to Banta hai. Enjoy.”

Expressing his gratitude towards Salman for always supporting him in his endeavours, Riteish had earlier written on Instagram, “I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut marathi film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and now he is a part of my debut directorial film वेड. Love you Bhau.”