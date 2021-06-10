scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia’s romantic new video gate-crashed by Milap Zaveri, watch

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh's latest fun video was gate-crashed by director Milap Zaveri.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
June 10, 2021 5:16:15 pm
Milap Zaveri joins Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia for a fun videoRiteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza's latest video features director, writer Milap Zaveri. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh have shared a hilarious video featuring both of them. But, to Riteish’s discomfort, director Milap Zaveri decided to gate-crash their romantic moment.

Posted by Riteish, the video has the couple seated close to each other with Genelia’s arm around her husband. Set to Owl Zurth’s hit track Put Your Head On My Shoulder, the video ends with the twist as Genelia walks away but the hand on Riteish’s shoulder stays there. It is when Milap makes an appearance in the video.

Sharing the video, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Quite the handy work by @milapzaveri.” Milap re-shared the video with the caption, “Friends for life ❤️😂.”

Masti, Grand Masti, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Ek Villain, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, and Mastizaade are a few of the films written and directed by Milap Zaveri, which feature Riteish Deshmukh.

Sidharth Malhotra, Remo D’Souza, Pulkit Samrat, Anup Soni and Gautami Kapoor dropped reactions on the video.

See Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Milap Zaveri’s fun video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been quite active on social media and often share their videos. Often, their friends and colleagues put in an appearance.

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh married almost a decade ago and have two sons – Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh.

