Rishi Kapoor wanted son Ranbir Kapoor to study at a business school, he quoted Raj Kapoor to him: ‘Mujhe bas filmon mei…’

Late actor Rishi Kapoor was one of the most accomplished actors of his generation. He gave Hindi cinema some of its biggest hits and earned a great deal of money, love and fame from his acting career. However, like any parent, he wanted son Ranbir Kapoor to have a safety net and not rely only on his acting career as a source of income. He told his son to join a business school after he finished school.

Ranbir, while talking to Red FM recently, revealed that he was a rebellious kid since his school days. “I was quite a rebel. In school, I was the first one to have a girlfriend in my group. Mere friends merse bohot jalte the, they thought I was a traitor, kyunki main unko chorr ke ladki ke peeche bhaag raha tha (My friends used to be jealous of me, they thought I was a traitor because I was ignoring them for a girl)”.

He added how after school his father Rishi Kapoor asked him to join a business school. “After school, my father wanted me to join a business school as he wanted me to have a backup option if I fail at films,” Ranbir shared.

Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor’s photo at mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor’s photo at mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

But, Ranbir “had a clear vision about becoming an actor only.” The actor shared that he told his father he would do nothing besides acting in films by singing his grandfather Raj Kapoor’s song, ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan.’ “Toh maine apne father ko unke father ka gaana, ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan Iske Siva Jaana Khana’ sunaa diya (I sang my grandfather’s song ‘Jeena Yahan’ to my father) That was quite a rebellious thing,” the Sanju actor added.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer for a long time. Talking about his father’s death, Ranbir told PTI, “The biggest thing that happens in an individual’s life is when you lose one of your parents. That really is something… Especially when you’re nearing your 40s, that’s the time when something like this usually happens… Nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life.”

Ranbir is awaiting the release of his romantic-comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Anubhav Bassi, the film will hit the theaters on Wednesday. The actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline, after which he plans to take a break and spend time with his daughter Raha.