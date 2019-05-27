Please work on getting India free education, medical and pension, Rishi Kapoor tweets to PM Modi

Rishi Kapoor has requested the ruling government to provide free education and medical services in India. The actor believes such services will actually help in the country’s development.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted on Sunday following BJP’s win in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, bringing Narendra Modi back as the Prime Minister of India for the second time.

Rishi Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “My sincerest wish, desire and request to the re-elected @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Please work upon getting India free Education, Medical, Pension etc..It’s difficult but if you start working on today, we will achieve one day!”

The 66-year-old, who is at present undergoing cancer treatment in New York, in another tweet mentioned, “After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialised treatments in Hospitals, why can only the few avail/afford these? After all most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians. After all, this is the India we Indians want to see and the whole world envy. Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy-a chance. Demonetisation, cow slaughter ban, anti-secular etc…are no answers in my humble opinion.”

He ended his request with, “You all have a refreshed good five year tenure to go. Please think about this also. We will set examples to Humanity all over @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji. Please excuse me if I have over stepped but being a citizen, I feel my duty to voice it.”

Rishi Kapoor recently told Deccan Chronicle that he will soon undergo a bone-marrow transplant before returning to India.