Rishi Kapoor still passionate about doing films,says son Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor feels his father Rishi Kapoor is still energetic and excited about doing films.

“Rishi Kapoor,apart from being my father,is a public property. He is amazing and my favourite actor. After having a career spanning 30 years it is like a new beginning as he is doing interesting character roles. And whatever he is doing,he does it with sincerity and passion,” Ranbir said during an interview here recently.

Ranbir says his 60-year-old father is even today passionate and serious about his work.

“Today also he is more passionate about his work. I like his approach. He gets immense pleasure in doing films than any other thing. And if you have this attitude then you will definitely succeed,” he said.

Ranbir is all praises for his father’s performance in Aurangzeb. “I am hearing good things about him in the film. He is a brilliant actor,” he said.

Ranbir,who would be sharing screen space with his parents Rishi and Neetu in Abhinav Kashyap’s upcoming film Besharam,says he has learnt a lot from them.

“For the first time I am shooting with them and it was a good experience. It is like a family get together. I have learnt a lot from them by seeing and observing them,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App