Rishi Kapoor shares a photo of an actor. Can you guess who it is?

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor recently took to Twitter to post a black-and-white photo of a lady. But there was a twist in the tale.

Sharing the photo on social media, Kapoor tweeted, “Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!”

The lady in the photo is none other than actor Pran.

Tweeting the answer, Rishi Kapoor wrote, “The Legend Pran sahab himself Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran Uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke.”

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the Emraan Hashmi thriller The Body.

