Follow Us:
Thursday, January 23, 2020

Rishi Kapoor shares a photo of an actor. Can you guess who it is?

Rishi Kapoor recently shared an image of a famous actor on his Twitter account.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2020 10:39:42 am
rishi kapoor Rishi Kapoor shared this image recently on his Twitter and asked his fans to guess the artiste’s name.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor recently took to Twitter to post a black-and-white photo of a lady. But there was a twist in the tale.

Sharing the photo on social media, Kapoor tweeted, “Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!”

The lady in the photo is none other than actor Pran.

Tweeting the answer, Rishi Kapoor wrote, “The Legend Pran sahab himself Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran Uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke.”

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the Emraan Hashmi thriller The Body.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Neha Kakkar, Tahira Kashyap and others attend Panga screening
Neha Kakkar, Tahira Kashyap and others attend Panga screening

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 23: Latest News

Advertisement