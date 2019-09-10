Rishi Kapoor returns to India after cancer treatment in New York

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is back in India after “11 months, 11 days”. The 67-year-old actor and wife Neetu Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning.

Advertising

Rishi has returned to India after his cancer treatment in New York. As soon as he arrived in the country, the actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, “BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!”

In the photos from the airport, Rishi Kapoor looked happy to be back in the country. Along with him, Neetu thanked the photographers who gave a warm welcome to the couple at the airport.

BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 9, 2019

A couple of weeks back, Rishi opened up about his battle with cancer in an interview with Times Now. He said, “I had a marrow problem. I had to get it rectified. There was nothing serious as such. But you can’t fly long hours so I had to be here (New York). I went through treatment and thankfully, it was successful.”

See photos of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from the Mumbai airport

The Mulk actor added that people who have the disease should take heart in the fact that these days cancer is curable and can be treated.

Ever since Rishi Kapoor went to New York, many celebrities from the film fraternity frequented his residence there. Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora were some of the celebrities who looked in on the Kapoors.