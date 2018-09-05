Rishi Kapoor on Alia Bhatt: Ranbir likes her

Rishi Kapoor said that he and Neetu both really like Alia Bhatt. Rishi Kapoor said that he and Neetu both really like Alia Bhatt.

The alleged relationship of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has piqued the interest of their fans ever since Ranbir hinted that the two are indeed seeing each other. Even though Alia has never confirmed the relationship, their numerous sightings together and his presence on her Instagram strongly suggests that the two have formed a bond while shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu has often expressed her liking for Alia Bhatt on her Instagram profile too and in a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror Rishi Kapoor also expressed that whoever Ranbir decides to marry is completely his prerogative.

Rishi Kapoor said, “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji and Shashiji and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.”

Alia Bhatt has been spotted with Ranbir’s family on many occasions. The two arrived together for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception and since then, there has been speculation about their relationship. Ranbir had earlier spoken to GQ about his new relationship and said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space.”

Ranbir Kapoor saw massive success with Sanju and is currently working on his next project Brahmastra where he is working alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Alia is also working on Kalank where she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

