Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju: It was a pretty good film, unlike Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos

Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, who will be soon be seen in the upcoming courtroom drama Mulk, recently got candid about his son Ranbir Kapoor and his choice of films in an interview. The actor, who is known for being vocal on a variety of issues, said that he is proud of the fact that Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju has got the success it has got.

However, the actor also bashed Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet and Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, while praising the Rajkumar Hirani directorial to the skies. “It (Sanju) was a pretty good film, unlike both Velvet or Jagga. They were bad films. They were indulgent. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Saawariya. I mean his forte is something else and he made something else. Anurag Kashyap (Bombay Velvet). You give him so much money, he literally didn’t know what to do with it. Jagga Jasoos was such a bad film, such a bad story. It was absolutely rubbish. I questioned Ranbir and he said, ‘Papa, the man who gave me Barfi, how could I question his… I thought he’d be responsible enough to know to keep the story at its point,'” the actor told Huffington Post in a recent interview.

Kapoor also opened up on the subject of whitewashing Sanjay Dutt’s image through his biopic. The actor said that it is a difficult thing for a filmmaker to cover all the aspects of a person’s life in a couple of hours. The veteran actor cited examples of how making a documentary is different from making a feature film. Citing money as one of the primary reasons for compromising with the source material, Kapoor said “we are not making it close to anybody’s reality.”

On the work front, Kapoor will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk, which also stars the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar and Manoj Pahwa in significant roles. Mulk will release on August 3.

