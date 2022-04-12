‘Rishi Kapoor was planning Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with Alia Bhatt in a big way; they’re fulfilling his dream’: Subhash Ghai

Bollywood’s star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to be married this week, after keeping fans guessing about their wedding dates for months. The couple would have tied the knot in 2020 itself, had it not been for the pandemic, as Ranbir had once revealed. Ranbir’s late father, veteran Rishi Kapoor, was planning a grand wedding. He passed away in April 2020.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalled his conversation with the veteran actor about the wedding, which was to be conducted in a grand manner in 2020. Ghai told Bombay Times that in the January of that year, he had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive WWI Maestro award 2020 at the annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. “We had a long chat as good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with a deep grief suddenly.” Ghai mentioned that Rishi Kapoor’s dream would be fulfilled when Ranbir and Alia get married. He wished the couple a happy married life.

While the wedding dates are not confirmed, according to the latest speculation, the couple is expected to tie the knot on April 14. The mehendi ceremony would take on April 13. The marriage will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love while shooting for their film Brahmastra in 2017. They made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Alia hasn’t held back from being open about her relationship on social media, and has often shared photos with him. In an interview to Indian Express, Alia said that she was ‘deeply’ in love with him and had nothing to hide. “In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it.”