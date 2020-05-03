Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet held with six family members in attendance

Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet was held on Saturday. Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet was held on Saturday.

A prayer meet for Rishi Kapoor was held on Saturday evening at his residence, confirmed the late actor’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor. The prayer meet saw six family members in attendance.

“The prayer meet was held last evening. Riddhima was also there and so was I. In total, six family members were present,” Randhir Kapoor told indianexpress.com.

Randhir also revealed that Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga on Sunday.

He added, “We wanted to get a private jet to go to Haridwar but didn’t get the permission, so we immersed his ashes in Banganga today.”

A picture of Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor with a pooja thali in their hands surfaced online earlier in the day. The photo showed Ranbir wearing an orange turban sitting next to a garlanded photo frame of his late father.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at the H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

