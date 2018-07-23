Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage: It is high time he got married

Ranbir Kapoor’s daddy Rishi Kapoor hopes that the Sanju actor devotes some time to his personal life as well. Ranbir Kapoor’s daddy Rishi Kapoor hopes that the Sanju actor devotes some time to his personal life as well.

Ranbir Kapoor is riding high with his latest release Sanju dominating the box office. But daddy Rishi Kapoor hopes Ranbir devotes as much time to his personal life as well.

In a recent Mid-Day interview, the senior Kapoor was asked about son Ranbir getting married and he said, “It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don’t have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone.”

The actor, who will soon be seen in Mulk, added, “I haven’t been vocal about it, but my wife [Neetu Kapoor] keeps bringing it up with him and he just brushes the question away. Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy. Our happiness lies in his happiness, after all.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are shooting for Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making headlines for their alleged relationship. The Sanju actor had also opened up about his relationship with Brahmastra co-star Alia. We have also seen Alia spending time with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. In the interview, on being asked about the couple, Rishi Kapoor said, “Jo hai woh hai, sabko pata hai. I don’t need to say anything more.”

