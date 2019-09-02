Rishi Kapoor: Cancer is traumatic, but it can be dealt with

Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor recently opened up on life after the Mulk actor’s cancer diagnosis. The star couple is still in New York for treatment and hope to be back in Mumbai in the first week of September.

Advertising

“There were good days and there were bad days. The bad days were really bad, but you have to stay positive. During bad days, we stayed home. But during the good days, we went shopping, movies and lunches. I feel like it was a long vacation,” Neetu said while speaking to Times Now.

“I had a marrow problem. I had to get it rectified. There was nothing serious as such. But you can’t fly long hours so I had to be here. I went through a treatment and thankfully, it was successful,” said Rishi Kapoor on the treatment.

The couple also spoke about the time when they first came to know of the illness and the early reactions of their loved ones.

Advertising

“I was shooting in Delhi. My white blood cells were low and when it was diagnosed, I was asked to go to New York. So we came here and ever since then, we have been here,” Rishi stated.

“My first reaction was very bad. I was devastated. My kids were devastated. And he (Rishi) was in denial and I feel like when you accept that this is your issue, you become stronger. Even Ranbir had tears in his eyes (when he first learnt of Rishi’s condition). He was in denial for an hour. But later he said, ‘Let’s deal with it’,” Neetu Kapoor added.

Rishi Kapoor also said that people who have the disease should take heart in the fact that these days cancer is curable and can be treated.

“It can be dealt with. Cancer is curable. I have had great support from Neetu. My biggest problem was patience. But it is traumatic, no doubt,” the actor told Times Now.

Rishi Kapoor also revealed that once he comes back to Mumbai, he has to finish shooting a film. The actor added that he has missed working in movies and has already given his nod to another film.

“I have to finish a film after I come back. Another film which I need to do, it is going to be shot in New Delhi and Dehradun,” the actor concluded.