Rishi Kapoor heads to America for medical treatment, asks fans not to worry

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says he was taking a “short leave from work” to go to the US for medical treatment because of the “wear and tear” caused due to working in Bollywood for over four decades.

Rishi, 66, on Saturday took to Twitter, where he asked his fans and followers to not to worry or speculate.

“Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years ‘plus’ of wear and tear at the movies,” Rishi wrote.

“With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Rishi, who made his acting debut in Bollywood with Mera Naam Joker in 1970, was last seen on screen in Mulk, also starring Taapsee Pannu.

The actor will next be seen in Rajma Chawal, directed by Leena Yadav.

Apart from the Leena Yadav directorial, Rishi will collaborate with Juhi Chawla after two decades for an untitled project. The movie will be directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia. Set in Delhi, the production of the film has just begun. Bhatia has co-written the film with Supratik Sen.

