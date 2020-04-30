Rishi Kapoor: Everything you should know about the Bollywood actor

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday at the age of 67. Express archive photo Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday at the age of 67. Express archive photo

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.

Here is a fact file on the Bollywood actor

Rishi Kapoor’s birthplace

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rishi Kapoor’s education

Campion School, Mumbai and Mayo College, Ajmer

Rishi Kapoor’s wife

Actor Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor’s children

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, and fashion and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani

Rishi Kapoor pushed boundaries with several films in the last two decades, with one stand-out character after another. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Rishi Kapoor pushed boundaries with several films in the last two decades, with one stand-out character after another. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Rishi Kapoor’s first film

Rishi’s first onscreen appearance was alongside his father Raj Kapoor and Nargis in Shree 420. But his first film as a leading man was Bobby (1973).

Raj Kapoor’s popular films

Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Laila Majnu, Prem Rog, Nagina, Chandni, Hum Kissi Se Kam Nahin, Doosra Aadmi, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Prem Rog, Saagar, Namastey London, Love Aaj Kal, Agneepath, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Mulk

Did Rishi Kapoor also direct any film?

Yes. He helmed 1999’s Aa Ab Laut Chalen, starring Rajesh Khanna, Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Suman Ranganathan.

Actor Rishi Kapoor in the film Anmol. Express archive photo. Actor Rishi Kapoor in the film Anmol. Express archive photo.

Rishi Kapoor’s last film

Jeethu Joseph’s The Body, in which he starred alongside Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

Rishi Kapoor’s awards

National Film Awards – 1

Filmfare Awards – 4

Zee Cine Awards – 3

Screen Awards – 2

When was Rishi Kapoor diagnosed with cancer?

September 2018

Where did Rishi Kapoor undergo his cancer treatment?

New York.

When did Rishi Kapoor die?

April 30, 2020 in Mumbai

