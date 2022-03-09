Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen to release on Prime Video, makers call it a ‘tribute to his charm’

Actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant took to social media to make the announcement. The film, starring an ensemble cast — Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar, will start streaming on March 31.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He had shot for most of Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla at the beginning of 2020. Later, the film’s producers roped in actor Paresh Rawal to fill in Kapoor’s shoes and complete the film’s shoot.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story. The makers describe it as “a relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery.” It follows the journey of a retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty circle.

Talking about the film in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Juhi Chawla had said, “It is one of the sweetest, warmest and funniest scripts I have heard in some time. When it was first narrated to me, I was excited. The dialogues and moments of the entire film keep you smiling and chuckling with laughter, and Chintuji’s role was tailor-made for him.”

Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said that Sharmaji Namkeen is a tribute to the late lead actor of the film, Rishi Kapoor. “Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm,” he said.