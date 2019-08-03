Rishi Kapoor: I hope with the new blood, I haven’t forgotten acting

Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for his cancer treatment for over 10 months now. But, the actor is counting days to come back to India as he is free from the disease and is in the recovery stage. In his latest interview, the actor said he is all ready to face the camera provided he hasn’t “forgotten acting”.

Kapoor, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “I feel very fresh and geared up to do any kind of work. My batteries are all charged and I’m looking forward to facing the camera. I just hope I haven’t forgotten acting. Right now, I don’t know if my work will be welcomed or if people are going to trash me. When I was going through treatment, I had a few blood transfusions. And I told Neetu that I hope with the new blood, I haven’t forgotten acting.”

Ever since the Mulk actor has taken off to New York, he has been visited by several celebrities from the Hindi film fraternity. Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others have frequented him in the foreign land.

Kapoor thanked them all for their love and blessings and told HT, “I am much better and free of cancer. It’s in remission so it’s just a natural process. But I feel indebted to everyone who came to see me. I have no words to express the love, prayers and blessings I’ve had from my fans and friends through messages and various people. I have no words to express my joy.”

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film Jhootha Kahin Ka.